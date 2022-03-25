‘Landmark’ day for Grant Thornton in Cork as new state-of-the-art office is officially opened

Today marks a “landmark” day for professional services firm, Grant Thornton in Cork today as the official opening of the company’s new state-of-the-art office at Penrose Quay took place.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and TD for Cork South-Central, Michael McGrath joined management and wider teams, welcoming the continued growth of the firm in the region.

Grant Thornton Ireland recently announced plans to hire 1,000 new recruits across all of its eight offices over the coming three years.

This will include the new Cork office located on Penrose Quay which is set to accommodate team growth, facilitate its client base and increasing client requirements.

The newly built facility will be home to over 200 employees, with Grant Thornton’s flexible working environment enabling people to continue to be connected from home or the office.

Speaking at the opening, Minister Michael McGrath said:

“It is my pleasure to be here today and welcome teams to the new Grant Thornton office as the firm continues to expand its offering and network here in Cork.

“This event is taking place at a time when the economy in Cork and the Munster region is embracing the opportunities of digital and green transformation and Grant Thornton is at the forefront of these dynamic changes.

“The past two years have been difficult for employees in all businesses and organisations, and so to see teams come together once again in person is great, with of course the flexibility of remote working that I see is planned for into the future here at Grant Thornton.”

Grant Thornton Partner Michael Nolan described the official opening of the new office as “a big landmark in the Grant Thornton Cork story”.

“We pride ourselves in going beyond to ensure the highest quality of service to our clients.

“We know that our exceptional Cork team supported by our new state-of-the-art facility, is going to drive our growth in working with local, national and international clients.”

Grant Thornton has had a presence in Cork since 2013 and has a portfolio of clients encompassing all industry sectors and ranging from Irish indigenous companies to large multinationals.