Schools and groups invited to apply for funding under Cork City Council's Waste Prevention Grant Scheme

SCHOOLS and community and voluntary groups in Cork city are being invited to apply for funding for waste prevention, reuse, repair, and upcycling projects under Cork City Council’s annual Waste Prevention Grant Scheme.

The scheme is for Cork city groups to implement waste prevention, reuse and repair initiatives in their local communities and to encourage partnership between local businesses, schools, charities, and community, and voluntary groups.

Funding of up to €1,000 per project is available under the scheme.

The grant is funded by the Community, Culture and Placemaking Directorate of Cork City Council as part of its Waste Prevention Programme and its commitments under the Southern Region Waste Management Plan.

“The Waste Prevention Grants Scheme aims to support the circular economy by encouraging us to re-think how we do things in order not to create waste,” Cork City Council’s environmental awareness officer, Mary Walsh, said.

“Preventing waste is about finding ways to keep items in use for longer and not generating as much waste in the first place.

“It’s about redesigning, repairing, reusing, building knowledge and skills, changing attitudes and behaviour, working together, and thinking creatively.”

The grants are for waste prevention, reuse, repair, and upcycling projects in local schools and communities.

Previous projects that received grant aid included the set-up of a wormery, rain-water harvesting, waste-bottle refill stations for schools, textile repair workshops, and furniture upcycling.

Funding last year was allocated to 21 schools and groups, including Bishopstown Community School, Cope Foundation, Cork Community Art Link, Cork Community Bikes, and Douglas Tidy Towns.

Application forms are available to download from www.corkcity.ie or by e-mail request to environmentCCP@corkcity.ie.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, April 27.