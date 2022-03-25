Boil Water Notice lifted for customers on Killavullen supply 

A boil water notice put in place for customers on the Killavullen Public Water Supply has been lifted.

Last month, following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water and Cork County Council issued a boil water notice for customers on the supply due to high levels of turbidity in the borehole supply.

Remedial works were completed in recent weeks and Irish Water and Cork County Council said that following the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, as well as consultation with the HSE, the notice has been lifted and all consumers on the Killavullen Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

A spokesperson said that Irish Water and the local authority/Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.