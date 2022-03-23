Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 17:23

Traffic delays in Cork as Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive at Cork Airport

Traffic delays in Cork as Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive at Cork Airport

Arriving at the airport at 3.17pm on Wednesday, HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall were greeted by the British Ambassador.

Breda Graham

HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall arrived at Cork Airport this afternoon ahead of a visit to some of the south’s most notable public attractions.

Arriving at the airport at 3.17pm on Wednesday, HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall were greeted by the British Ambassador.

On Thursday, their visit will be concentrated in Waterford City Centre and locations in County Waterford and on Friday, they will visit South Tipperary.

Gardaí continue to liaise with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit.

“Our objective is to continue to share as much information with the public where necessary as soon as we are in a position to do so.

We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing cooperation.

“In general the public, in the areas affected, is advised to leave extra time for their journeys and to expect some localised delays,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said.

On Wednesday evening, there were significant traffic delays on the N40 and junctions eastbound due to the arrival of the special guests.

Gardaí have said that during the visit, there will be rolling road closures as the pair travel between each location and it is “envisaged that there will be some traffic disruption”.

Read More

Taoiseach announces no homework for children across the country to mark National Confidence Day

More in this section

Cork man jailed for 'inept' theft of tools from van in the middle of the day Cork man jailed for 'inept' theft of tools from van in the middle of the day
Cork man (56) who repeatedly sang ‘Oh Lord it’s so hard to be humble' to be sentenced for raping and sexually assaulting partner and her son Cork man (56) who repeatedly sang ‘Oh Lord it’s so hard to be humble' to be sentenced for raping and sexually assaulting partner and her son
File Photo A RECRUITMENT FREEZE on nurses and midwives has been lifted by the HSE, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation ha INMO calls for Government intervention amid ‘huge levels of overcrowding’
<p>Taoiseach Micheal Martin has given children in Ireland a no homework day on Thursday.</p>

Taoiseach announces no homework for children across the country to mark National Confidence Day

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more