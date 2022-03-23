Traffic delays in Cork as Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive at Cork Airport

HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall arrived at Cork Airport this afternoon ahead of a visit to some of the south’s most notable public attractions.

Arriving at the airport at 3.17pm on Wednesday, HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall were greeted by the British Ambassador.

On Thursday, their visit will be concentrated in Waterford City Centre and locations in County Waterford and on Friday, they will visit South Tipperary.

Gardaí continue to liaise with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit.

“Our objective is to continue to share as much information with the public where necessary as soon as we are in a position to do so.

We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing cooperation.

“In general the public, in the areas affected, is advised to leave extra time for their journeys and to expect some localised delays,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said.

#CorkTraffic Long delays being reported, eastbound, on the N40 South Ring Road at the Kinsale Road flyover. Reason unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/k70UO7Tn40 — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) March 23, 2022

On Wednesday evening, there were significant traffic delays on the N40 and junctions eastbound due to the arrival of the special guests.

Gardaí have said that during the visit, there will be rolling road closures as the pair travel between each location and it is “envisaged that there will be some traffic disruption”.