Emergency department at Cork hospital 'exceptionally busy' amid rise in Covid-19 levels

It comes just hours after another Cork hospital reported it was experiencing a high demand for ED services. 
Management at Cork University Hospital (CUH) have warned that the hospital’s emergency department (ED) is currently “exceptionally busy”, and say that an increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, means that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

The hospital said that the increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission, and also noted that there is an increase in Covid-19 levels across the region.

Yesterday morning, 49 admitted patients were awaiting beds at the hospital, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Last night, there were 82 patients with Covid-19 at the hospital.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue.

“Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the emergency department if their needs are not urgent,” a hospital spokesperson said.

“Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time,” the spokesperson added.

Yesterday, management at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) also warned that their emergency department was experiencing high demand for its ED services due to a marked increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients.

“This is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs coupled with the challenge of managing increased Covid-19 presentations,” a spokesperson said.

Yesterday, 18 admitted patients were waiting for beds at the hospital and last night there were 25 patients with Covid-19 being cared for at the hospital.

“The ED remains open 24/7 however, it is regrettable that patients are and will continue to experience delays.

“The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services,” the spokesperson added 

 They stressed that patient care is a priority at MUH and said “hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the emergency department are being cared for. “

