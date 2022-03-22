‘Exhausted’ nurses facing high trolley numbers

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) today confirmed the highest number of patients on trolleys since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nationally, there were 660 patients without a bed this morning; 49 were in Cork University Hospital, 18 were in Mercy University Hospital, and nine were in Bantry General Hospital.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to “declare this trolley chaos for what it is — a national emergency”.

“A range of measures must be taken now in the short- to medium-term, including the curtailment of all non-emergency, elective care and the reintroduction of mask-wearing in crowded and indoor settings,” she said.

“As of this morning, 7,753 patients have been without a bed in our hospitals since the mask requirement was dropped on February 28.”

She said that nurses and midwives are “burnt out and exhausted” and that it cannot be expected of them to provide safe care in environments that are overcrowded while dealing with a highly transmissible, airborne virus.

Meanwhile, MUH emergency department is experiencing high demand for its services due to an increase in the attendance of acutely ill patients. This is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs coupled with the challenge of managing increased Covid-19 presentations.

Management said that while the ED remains open 24/7, patients are and will continue to experience delays but stressed that patient care is a priority at MUH and that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED are being cared for.

The hospital is appealing to people needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

Ireland recorded 23,702 new Covid cases today, with case numbers reaching heights seen just once before during a previous wave of the Omicron variant.