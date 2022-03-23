Man allegedly tried to rob taxi driver at knifepoint in Cork

A 32-year-old man was remanded in custody until March 28 on a charge of allegedly holding a knife to a taxi driver in an attempted robbery.

William Cambridge is charged with attempted robbery of the driver on October 13, 2021.

He appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in continuing custody on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis.

Garda Keith Shire previously said Mr Cambridge was arrested on Saturday, October 16.

“This matter relates to an attempted robbery of a taxi driver at knifepoint. He allegedly threatened the driver with a knife. There is very strong evidence. The accused was captured on CCTV.

“The driver picked up a fare at Sun Cabs in Mayfield… Later at Assumption Road a male was seen on CCTV running from the direction of the taxi — a short distance away — and discarding a jacket worn during the incident,” he said.

Mr Cambridge who is formerly of Mangerton Close, The Glen, Cork, said at the time of his initial application for bail that he had been waiting to get on to a drug rehabilitation programme.