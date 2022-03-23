Woman slapped garda across the face after being told to leave Cork hostel

Management at a hostel in Cork had to call gardaí because two women refused to vacate the premises but one of them responded by slapping a garda across the face.

Chantelle McInerney, who had been living at Oscar’s Hostel on Lower Glanmire Road, was no longer resident there on March 31 last year but she was present in Room 106 and refusing to leave.

That was the outline of the background to the incident given by Sergeant Gearóid Davis at Cork District Court where the 21-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting the member of An Garda Síochána.

“It was just before 2pm on March 31 2021 when the manager of Oscar’s hostel contacted the gardaí and alleged there were two people on the premises who were no longer living there.

“Gardaí went to the scene and spoke to the manager who brought them to Room 106. He informed two ladies they were no longer welcome there.

“Chantelle McInerney was one of the ladies there who was directed to vacate the room. She was aggressive to gardaí. She said she would get them when they were out of uniform.

“She threw a metal grate at gardaí. She struck Garda Sarah Coakley in the face with her hand,” Sergeant Davis said.

Defence solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin, said the accused pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting Garda Sarah Coakley.

The defendant said later that she could not remember what happened at the hostel and that all she could recall was waking up in the garda station and getting some kind of flashback.

The 21-year-old apologised to Garda Coakley for assaulting her.

Mr Ó Donnabháin said the accused was from Bandon and ended up living in hostel accommodation in Cork and was presently based at Edel House in Cork.

“She is engaging fully with support services. She was taking intoxicants at the time,” Mr Ó Donnabháin said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would impose a three-month suspended sentence. The judge said he was giving her a chance and taking into consideration that she was due to give birth shortly.