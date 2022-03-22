Cork crash sends two to hospital with injuries

Gardaí are investigating following a three car collision near Cork Airport that resulted in two females being taken to hospital with injuries.

A Garda spokesperson said their personnel attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles at 8.40am this morning, along with Cork City Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service.

The incident which occurred at Lios Cross, near Cork Airport saw two females sent to Cork University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí also said the road has since reopened and investigations are ongoing.

Cork city fire service tweeted a pic of the scene and said that the various organisations worked well together to ensure the very best patient care possible.

“Crews from HQ have returned to home station following a Road Traffic Collision at Lios Cross near Cork Airport. Great interagency work which included the @AmbulanceNAS and @GardaTraffic helped give the patient the best care possible. Think road safety #SlowDown #ArriveAlive”