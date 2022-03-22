Recruitment drive for disability organisation to take place in Cork next month

A recruitment drive for one of the largest disability organisations in Ireland is being held in Cork city next month.

Cope Foundation has launched the drive to fill a variety of roles across a range of departments.

The non-profit organisation employs staff in sectors such as nursing, multi-disciplinary services, care assistants, clerical and more.

The event at the Metropole Hotel will take place on Wednesday, April 6 from 2pm to 8pm where people are invited to meet with some of Cope Foundation’s team to discuss potential career opportunities within the organisation.

Áine O’Callaghan, Head of the Human Resources Department said that they are excited about this open day "as it will give us an opportunity to meet and talk to people about the work of Cope Foundation."

She added: "We’re lucky to have a strong team of dedicated staff in nursing, support, health and social care professional, and administrative roles. We provide permanent and temporary roles with full-time, part-time, job sharing and flexible options available.”

The Cork-based charity works to enhance the lives of people with an intellectual disability and/or autism; working in partnership with them, their families and local communities to provide a broad range of person-centred services and supports. It currently supports over 2,800 people of every ability to live ‘Your Life, Your Way’.

Sean Abbott, Chief Executive of Cope Foundation said: “This could be the start of a new and extremely rewarding career. We’re looking for open-minded people who want to support people with an intellectual disability and/or autism achieve independence and to help them to live the lives of their choosing."

Kate Prendeville is a staff nurse and has worked in Cope Foundation for 12 years. "No two days at Cope Foundation are ever the same and there are great opportunities for career progression. What I like most about working in Cope Foundation is the people we support, they 100% make the job worth it every day. You get that smile, a clap or a simple thank you and you know you have made a difference," she said.

Cope Foundation is a section 38 organisation funded by the HSE. Some of the benefits of working with the organisation include membership of the Single Public Service Pension Scheme; paid maternity/paternity leave and sick leave paid in line with the public sector sick pay scheme.

See visit www.cope-foundation.ie.