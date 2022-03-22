Alzheimer’s Tea Day is back with cuppas and chats

1. SIGN UP: Register on teaday.ie to receive an Organiser’s Toolkit which includes posters, collection boxes and raffle tickets.
2. HOST: Share a cuppa, share a few stories, maybe share a laugh with friends and loved ones at home, in the garden, at work or in the community.
3. REMEMBER: Remember that you’re doing something really wonderful. All of the funds you raise will go to support dementia services – and help people when they really need it.
4. SHARE: Share your Tea Day event on social media. Post photos and videos using the hashtags #TeaDay2022 #TogetherForTea.