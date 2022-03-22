Alzheimer’s Tea Day is back with cuppas and chats

RTÉ stars Dáithí Ó Sé and Sinead Kennedy are calling on the nation to host a Tea Day to mark Alzheimer’s Tea Day Comeback Year on Thursday, May 5.

As part of the event, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI) is inviting everyone to come together again for a cup of tea, a chat and maybe a treat or two on the day to help raise funds for vital dementia supports and services.

Alzheimer’s Tea Day is The ASI’s biggest and most important fundraiser.

There are an estimated 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland and each year more than 11,000 people develop the disease across the country – that’s at least 30 people every day.

Oragnisers say that people can get involved by following four easy steps;

1. SIGN UP: Register on teaday.ie to receive an Organiser’s Toolkit which includes posters, collection boxes and raffle tickets.

2. HOST: Share a cuppa, share a few stories, maybe share a laugh with friends and loved ones at home, in the garden, at work or in the community.

3. REMEMBER: Remember that you’re doing something really wonderful. All of the funds you raise will go to support dementia services – and help people when they really need it.

4. SHARE: Share your Tea Day event on social media. Post photos and videos using the hashtags #TeaDay2022 #TogetherForTea.

Commenting on this year’s event, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Ambassador, Dáithí Ó Sé said: “It’s been three years since we’ve been able to gather for a proper Tea Day get-together. On Thursday, May 5 we want everyone to have a chat, a laugh, a brew and donate a few euro to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s Tea Day campaign to help provide essential dementia-specific services for the 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland. Tea brings us all together — and we need that more than ever right now!”