American mum granted permission to exhume remains of daughter drowned by Cork husband who also took his own life

An American woman whose Irish husband ended his and their three-year-old daughter's life by walking into the sea has spoken of her relief at being granted permission to exhume the remains of her child for burial in her native country.

Rebecca Saunders posted on her Twitter account 'Clarissa’s Cause' about the development.

“Today I was granted the licence to exhume Clarissa. After nine years I will be able to take Rissa home ! This has been a really long time coming. It’s a day for celebration. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has helped to shape this in to reality. You’ve no idea what this means to me and May family.”

In April of last year Ms Saunders met a $50,000 fundraising target to have the remains of her child exhumed and transferred to the US for burial.

Rebecca Saunders tweeted "We've done it - thank you" as her GoFundMe page hit its €42,000 target following a huge reaction to her appearance on RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live. The story of her plans to exhume the body of her daughter first broke in the Irish Examiner.

Ms Saunders, who lives in Houston in Texas, says nine years ago "in a fog of grief and shock" she permitted her darling child Clarissa to be buried "with the father she loved, but who took her life from her."

Rebecca was just 26 years old when her husband Martin (50) drowned their daughter Clarissa McCarthy at Audley Cove in West Cork on March 5th, 2013.

Three days later father and daughter shared a single coffin at a requiem mass at St Mary's Church in Schull. They were laid to rest in an adjacent graveyard.

LETTER

In a suicide note left for Rebecca, Mr McCarthy wrote that: "If you can take Clarissa to America I can take Clarissa to Heaven.”

He told her that her family would be dead by the time she read the letter.

“You can now get on with the rest of your life as mine and Clarissa's is about to end. By the time you will get to read this letter I and Clarissa will be in Heaven. You did not realise how much I loved you. I could not see my daughter being raised up by a step father,” he wrote.

Ms Saunders set up the GoFundMe page to pay for legal counsel in order to apply for the remains of her daughter to be exhumed. The monies will also pay for the exhumation and transfer costs to the US if her application is successful.

All funds not used in the process to exhume Clarissa will equally be donated to Edel House in Cork which supports victims of domestic violence and Cork University Maternity Hospital Neonatal Unit.

Rebecca said that when tragedy struck she believed that Martin had taken a snap decision. However, subsequent information indicated that there was a degree of planning to his actions.

"I really can't say that I feel I will ever be able to forgive him. I feel like he used his daughter as a sword to stab me in the heart with. And I think that is very very wrong.

"I think that the expectation that I had that I bury Clarissa so quickly was...it just wasn't fair. Clarissa and her father died on a Tuesday and they were buried on a Friday.

"In that small space of time I had to decide what happened to this little girl who was my world.

"The first thought that struck me in the shock that I was in was that I didn't want her to be alone. At the time I didn't know just how planned out Martin had gone.

"The totality of the steps he took to ensure that if it wasn't that day he had the steps in place to carry out his end game another day."

INQUEST

An inquest into the deaths in 2014 heard from Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster who said that both Mr McCarthy, who was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 204mgs per 100ml, and Clarissa had died from acute cardio respiratory failure due to drowning. She found no evidence of physical restraint.

Coroner for West Cork Frank O' Connell returned verdicts that both Mr McCarthy and Clarissa died from cardio-respiratory failure due to drowning and that in the case of Mr McCarthy it was self-inflicted while in the case of Clarissa, she was taken into the water, became unconscious and drowned.

The inquest in Bantry Co Cork heard that a major land and sea search was launched for the duo when a note addressed to Rebecca was discovered in the milking parlour on March 5. The note was in Mr McCarthy's handwriting.

Mr O'Connell, who read the note, said it was clear why serious concerns over the safety of the duo were raised as the farmer was "explicit" in the note about his intentions.

Mr McCarthy had changed his will before his death and excluded his wife from inheriting major assets.

Support and helplines: