Cork man fined €1,300 for drug offences

Having cocaine, MDMA, and cannabis during an incident in Carrigaline almost three years ago resulted in convictions and fines totalling €1,300 for a young man.

Rory O’Hanlon of Owenabue Close, Carrigaline, County Cork, pleaded guilty to four charges arising out of the incident.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused was observed at Owenabue Heights on Ballea Rd, Carrigaline, County Cork, on April 12, 2019.

A car pulled up beside the accused and he appeared to engage in a transaction with a back-seat passenger in the vehicle.

Gardaí arrived and questioned him about his actions.

He admitted selling one deal of cannabis to a man in the car.

When searched, Rory O’Hanlon was found to be in possession of cocaine, MDMA, and cannabis for his own use.

Defence solicitor, Colm O’Rourke, said that the amounts of drugs were small, and that the defendant had no previous convictions.

“He has not come to attention since and the offences date back to almost three years ago,” Mr O’Rourke said.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined O’Hanlon €500 for possession of cocaine, €500 for having MDMA, and €100 for possessing cannabis.

Noting that the amount of drugs supplied on the occasion was worth €20, the judge fined him €200 for having the cannabis for sale or supply.