Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 08:40

Cork man fined €1,300 for drug offences

Defence solicitor, Colm O’Rourke, said that the amounts of drugs were small, and that the defendant had no previous convictions.
Cork man fined €1,300 for drug offences

Generic Low Res

Donal O’Keeffe

Having cocaine, MDMA, and cannabis during an incident in Carrigaline almost three years ago resulted in convictions and fines totalling €1,300 for a young man.

Rory O’Hanlon of Owenabue Close, Carrigaline, County Cork, pleaded guilty to four charges arising out of the incident.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused was observed at Owenabue Heights on Ballea Rd, Carrigaline, County Cork, on April 12, 2019.

A car pulled up beside the accused and he appeared to engage in a transaction with a back-seat passenger in the vehicle.

Gardaí arrived and questioned him about his actions.

He admitted selling one deal of cannabis to a man in the car.

When searched, Rory O’Hanlon was found to be in possession of cocaine, MDMA, and cannabis for his own use.

Defence solicitor, Colm O’Rourke, said that the amounts of drugs were small, and that the defendant had no previous convictions.

“He has not come to attention since and the offences date back to almost three years ago,” Mr O’Rourke said.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined O’Hanlon €500 for possession of cocaine, €500 for having MDMA, and €100 for possessing cannabis.

Noting that the amount of drugs supplied on the occasion was worth €20, the judge fined him €200 for having the cannabis for sale or supply.

More in this section

Female doctor performing Covid-19 tests while patients sit in cars Covid-19 latest: Ireland logs almost 64,000 new cases over bank holiday weekend
Simon Coveney visiting Poland Simon Coveney: Ireland to double its contribution to Ukraine 
'Infrastructural improvements needed': Passage West housing plan concerns 'Infrastructural improvements needed': Passage West housing plan concerns
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Garda Costelloe said the accused had eight previous convictions for having drugs. On seven occasions the drug involved was heroin and on one occasion it was cannabis.</p>

Man with over 100 previous convictions jailed after being caught with heroin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more