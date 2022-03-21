Man with over 100 previous convictions jailed after being caught with heroin

A man with over 100 previous convictions admitted having heroin for his own use and was jailed for eight months.

Garda Ray Costelloe testified at Cork District Court that 32-year-old Jason Landy who was living at Rope Walk, Blackrock, Cork, was observed in the Mahon area and gardaí suspected he may have been in possession of drugs.

The accused was arrested that morning – July 14 2021 – and taken to the Bridewell garda station where there was a routine search.

He was found in possession of a €20 deal of Diamorphine, better known as heroin.

Garda Costelloe said the accused had eight previous convictions for having drugs. On seven occasions the drug involved was heroin and on one occasion it was cannabis.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused was doing well in prison and was advancing on a methadone treatment programme.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “This was his eighth time being caught with heroin.”