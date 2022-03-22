Motorcycles being taken for joyride and then abandoned; Vehicle theft in Cork city trebles

There has been a 320% increase in theft of vehicles in Cork City in the first two months of the year, compared to last year.

Some 63 vehicles were robbed so far this year, compared to 15 for January and February 2021, with a number of these vehicles being targeted by joyriders.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers said that more than half of the vehicles were motorbikes, and that it was important the owners of such vehicles understood the importance of locking them up securely.

“We have had 63 vehicles taken in the first two months of the year — 32 of them were motorcycles,” he explained. “So there is a crime prevention message there. We are trying to encourage people to lock their bikes securely with a lock that will stand up to any interference.

“These motorcycles, some of them are just being taken for a joyride and then abandoned in certain parts of the city.”

Chief Supt Myers said there were 33 burglaries so far this year, and he described the number of unlocked houses that have been entered as “quite extraordinary”.

“In the past week, I think 50% of houses were unlocked, where people were able to get keys of vehicles and take off into the sunset,” he said.

Chief Supt Myers said the message the Gardaí wanted to get across to people was a simple one.

“Lock up your property, whether it’s the front door or the back door,” he said.

“We find [people] are leaving their keys on the hall table and making it easy for criminals to take their cars.”