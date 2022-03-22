Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

Jury continues deliberations in rape, cruelty trial

The 11 jurors deliberated briefly after formally being put in charge of the case yesterday before being sent home.
Prosecution and defence lawyers agreed that the trial could continue with 11 jurors. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

THE jury in the trial of a man accused of raping his then partner and other charges including cruelty to her children will resume their deliberations today.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath told them to return to the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork this morning.

The jury was reduced to 11 members when one juror indicated that she had personal difficulties in continuing with the trial this week.

Prosecution and defence lawyers agreed that the trial could continue with 11 jurors.

All the charges are denied by the accused, including two counts of raping his then partner, multiple counts of sexually assaulting her, cruelty to her three children, and sexually assaulting and — in one alleged incident — anally raping her son.

The 56-year-old defendant claimed his then partner made up the allegations of being raped and sexually assaulted by him and other complaints “so that he would be locked up and the key thrown away”.

The defendant’s ex-partner denied this was so.

During the trial, the defendant’s ex-partner testified: “It was like walking on shells. It was like hell. It was absolute hell. The minute he came in at 6.30 we had to stand to attention. We didn’t know which one he would go for.”

