Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 13:05

West Cork TD heading down the aisle

The Cork South West TD, based in Clonakilty, got engaged earlier this month to Wexford woman Sarah Redmond.
Christopher O'Sullivan and Sarah Redmond.

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for West Corks Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan who popped the question to his partner, thankfully with a positive response.

Speaking to The Echo, Christopher O’Sullivan said: “Sarah and I did get engaged earlier this month and we are over the moon and enjoying this special time together, celebrating with our closest friends and family.”

The pair were in Donegal last weekend and hope to hit Cork, Wexford and Dublin to continue their celebrations in the coming weeks.

Christopher O'Sullivan and Sarah Redmond. Pic: Seamus McMonagle.
Christopher O'Sullivan and Sarah Redmond. Pic: Seamus McMonagle.

west corkcork politics
