Everyman seeks volunteers for board and committees

The closing date for applications is this Friday. 
The theatre said it is looking for people with specific skillsets which could be beneficial for continuing its mission to deliver exhilarating cultural experiences for its audiences.

MACCURTAIN Steet’s Everyman Theatre is seeking to recruit for voluntary posts on its board and development committee.

“Everyman is inviting applications to join our board from enthusiastic individuals with a keen interest in theatre, cultural citizenship, audiences and entertainment”.

They are looking for people with expertise in finance, accounting, HR, marketing, and communications and other areas.

“We are looking for proactive individuals with an enthusiasm for contributing to Cork’s cultural life, and who support our values and endorse our principles of equality, diversity and inclusion.”

In relation to its development committee, it said: “We are assembling a group of individuals, who need not be formal members of our board but to work with it and drive our development campaigns in the coming years. The focus in year one will be on a capital campaign.”

“Our beautiful theatre is a 650-seat listed building and a jewel of late Victorian architecture, which celebrates its 125th birthday in 2022.

“The building possesses a rich and fascinating history and the stunning auditorium is a favourite with audiences and performers alike for its intimacy and atmosphere.”

For further information about The Everyman, contact Sean Kelly, CEO, at sean@everymancork.com. To formally apply for a board or committee position, submit an application letter for the attention of the theatre’s chair, Barney Whelan, c/o the Chief Executive, to: sean@everymancork.com, with the subject line ‘Board/Committee Member Application’.

The deadline for applications is this Friday, March 25, at 5pm.

For more info visit https://tinyurl.com/5ayh6tns

