Extra tickets to be released for Ed Sheeran Cork show

The show forms part of Ed’s ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’), taking place in stadiums throughout 2022.
Ed Sheeran on stage during the last of his three Cork concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. He will return to the venue this April. Picture Dan Linehan

Echo reporter

Extra tickets are to go on sale for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming show in Cork on April 29.

This morning it was announced that additional tickets are to be released for the show at Pairc Uí Chaoimh on April 29 and for his show at Croke Park on April 24.

This is Ed's first tour since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’: taking place from 2017-2019, which officially became the most attended and highest-grossing tour, ever, by the time of its completion.

Ed is also playing in Cork on April 28.

The additional tickets for the April 29 show will go on sale next Monday morning (March 28) at 9am on www.ticketmaster.ie.

