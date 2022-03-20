Residents in a housing estate in Cork relying on 'blankets and duvets' to stay warm amid ongoing heating issues

Residents in a council-owned housing estate in Mayfield have spoken of their attempts to keep warm with “blankets and duvets” amid ongoing issues with their heating.

Dunard Estate consists of 52 properties which are all currently served by a ring main district heating system.

Last December, Cork City Council told The Echo it had engaged a contractor in a bid to resolve the issues.

But issues have persisted since then.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central, Thomas Gould said he recently visited the housing estate to speak to residents.

“There have been ongoing problems up there for years with the district heating system because it’s so old.

“There has been a lack of investment in upgrading the system which has got us to where we are now,” he told The Echo.

“You have some people who’ve had issues on and off for years, whereas others it has only come to a head in the last four to six months.

“Some people have no hot water, some might have no heating upstairs or downstairs and others have no heating at all.

“It wasn’t until I contacted the council a couple of weeks ago that they finally dropped up heaters to some of the residents.

“I was on to the officials for the last number of weeks and I’m going to be on to them again tomorrow morning,” he said today.

Dawn Sheehan, who has lived in the estate for two decades, said she is relying on “blankets and duvets” in a bid to stay warm.

“We got a little plug in heater but the bills are huge."

Elsewhere in the estate, 75-year-old John Feighery said he has been lighting his fire and using a heater to try and stay warm, but also pointed to the high cost of this.

In a statement this week, Cork City Council told The Echo that it is currently concluding an assessment and plans to address the collective issues at the estate and “will look to put in place a programme of necessary works/upgrades”.

The statement added that: “Individual issues arising are being addressed on a case by case basis in the interim.”