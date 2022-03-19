Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 15:29

WATCH: Love in the air on St Patrick’s Day in Cork as couple get engaged mid-parade

The couple received a swell of applause and cheers from the assembled crowd.
Manasi Nadkarni was performing with the Aatma Indian dance troupe when her boyfriend Lorenzo Zanca surprised her by sweeping her off her feet before getting down on one knee and popping the question. Photo: Darragh Kane

Amy Nolan

There were jubilant scenes in the city on St Patrick’s Day as the festivities returned after a two-year hiatus but no one perhaps was as joyful as one couple who got engaged mid-parade.

Manasi Nadkarni was performing with the Aatma Indian dance troupe when her boyfriend Lorenzo Zanca surprised her by sweeping her off her feet before getting down on one knee and popping the question.

The couple received a swell of applause and cheers from the assembled crowd.

Posting about the heart-warming moment on social media afterwards, the Aatma Indian dance troupe wished their team member well.

“Congratulations to our team member, Manasi Nadkarni, and her fiancé, Lorenzo Zanca on their engagement. Wishing you both all the happiness,” the group said.

Thousands took to the streets to witness an abundance of colour, pageantry, puppetry and performance at this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

Organised by Cork City Council, the theme of the Cork St Patrick’s Day parade was ‘Heroes: Ordinary People in Extraordinary Times’ - an homage to the individuals and organisations who have made a difference to their communities during the pandemic.

The parade featured dance schools, cultural communities, activist organisations and sporting clubs. 

Those marching along the usual parade route around the city centre were led out by Grand Marshall, Blood Bike South and the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher.

