'I held a small child in my arms as he died, and it broke me': Cork man launches Hugs for Humanity

IT was all hugs in Cork Airport last week, as Cork man Derry Desmond returned home from Kenya to see his grandson for only the second time in two years.

Mr Desmond has been living and volunteering in Africa since 2018, having set up an NGO, ‘Le Cheile Africa’ to help children with disabilities.

“It’s tough being away from home but it was so much harder when I didn’t have the choice. I was stuck for the whole pandemic, I’ve only met my grandson once,” Mr Desmond said.

“Recently, I held a small child in my arms as he died, and it broke me. He was the same size as my grandson.

“This world is just atrocity after atrocity and it’s all because of greed. When does it stop? We’re all the same. We need to stand together.”

Aside from seeing his family, Mr Desmond has also returned home to launch a new charity initiative, Hugs for Humanity.

The idea behind the initiative is to make hugging a loved one a viral trend where social media users nominate friends to take part, similar to the ‘ice bucket challenge’.

“We were all reading the news and felt so helpless. We wanted to find something we could do as ordinary people,” said Cork native and organiser Kim Kinsella.

“I saw Derry talking about hugs on his blog and it all clicked. We don’t have control over anything in this world but how we love.

“We’re not telling anyone to hug a stranger, we’re basically asking people to hug someone they know, take a video, upload it online, donate to our GoFundMe and ask two other friends to do the same.”

The group behind the drive are asking those who take part to donate €5, which will go directly to support the Irish Red Cross, Focus Ireland and Le Cheile Africa.

“We need 200,000 people to hug and love in solidarity against the atrocities of this world. This is our world. We decide how we live in it,” said Mr Desmond.

“Let’s make a viral chain of hugs and break the chain of suffering.”