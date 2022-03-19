Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 16:01

Pictures: Cork school walk to raise money for Red Cross Ukraine crisis fund

School principal Colm Ó Corcora said the initiative raised over €3,000. 
Colaiste an Chroi Naofa Carrignavar, students and staff at the start of their walk. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

John Bohane

CORK secondary school Coláiste an Chroí Naofa held a fundraising initiative last week in aid of the Irish Red Cross.

The pupils and staff from the Carrignavar secondary school participated in a six-mile walk to generate funds for the Red Cross Ukraine crisis fund.

Meaghan Martin, Kelly Leahy and Grace Murphy, 6th year students.Picture: Jim Coughlan.
“We generally do this walk most years, and the students make a small donation which we pass on to local charities. 

"We didn’t hold one over the last two years, so we decided we were going to do one again this year. 

"In total we raised €3,125 for the Red Cross. The walk was a great success,” he said.

Sadhbh Prendergast, Lucy Egan, Kelly Leahy, Grace Doran, Meaghan Martin, Grace Murphy, 6th year students.Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Mr Ó Corcora said the whole school community participated in the fundraising initiative and there was a ‘great atmosphere’. 

“The whole school community participated in the walk. We did a ring of the local area, and the weather was beautiful. Coming into the long weekend it put everybody in good form. 

"It was a nice activity for the students and staff members to take part in. There was a great atmosphere.” 

Group of 3rd year students.Picture: Jim Coughlan.
The secondary school principal said the current situation in Ukraine has resonated with everyone in their school community and they wanted to play their part in assisting the Ukrainian people. 

“The situation in Ukraine is obviously on everyone’s mind. It is appalling what is happening, so we decided to hold a fundraiser for the Red Cross. They will in turn know how best to use the money in Ukraine.

“The current situation in Ukraine has resonated with everyone in the school. 

Caoimhe Hegarty, Nikki Hosford, Sarah Keohane and Abigail Kozlowska, 3rd year students. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
"The students realise how fortunate they are in their lives, and they just wanted to give something back. 

"The money raised is going to a great cause and hopefully it will have an impact,” he added.

