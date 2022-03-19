Online lecture to explore the history of Cork’s holy wells

An online lecture exploring the history of Cork’s holy wells is set to take place next week.

Hosted by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage, the lecture will be delivered via zoom by Amanda Clarke who is a teacher, associate researcher at Leicester University and sometime tutor with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Cork boasts the largest number of holy wells in the country, with 357 of them recorded in the Archaeological Inventory.

Concerned at how many were disappearing, ignored and undervalued, Ms Clarke decided it would be interesting, and useful, to visit as many as possible and see how they were faring.

Between 2016 and 2019, she visited 320 wells all over the county, taking photos, making notes and later researching each one.

Ms Clarke, who holds an MA in Museum and Gallery Education, records her findings on her blog, www.holywellscorkandkerry.com.

Her talk to Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage members on Thursday, March 24 is based on this research and experience.

She will present a general introduction on the holy wells of Cork, their locations, cures associated with them, traditional rituals performed and the significance of saintly patrons and will look at a few specific wells in more detail, particularly in the Clonakilty area.

To register for Thursday's lecture, log onto the Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage website or Facebook page.

The zoom lecture will be recorded and will be made available for members afterwards for about three weeks.