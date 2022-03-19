Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 16:00

Online lecture to explore the history of Cork’s holy wells

Cork boasts the largest number of holy wells in the country, with 357 of them recorded in the Archaeological Inventory.
Online lecture to explore the history of Cork’s holy wells

Amanda Clarke at St Lachteen's Well, Grenagh. Ms Clarke is delivering a lecture on the history of Cork's wells on Thursday. 

Amy Nolan

An online lecture exploring the history of Cork’s holy wells is set to take place next week.

Hosted by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage, the lecture will be delivered via zoom by Amanda Clarke who is a teacher, associate researcher at Leicester University and sometime tutor with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Cork boasts the largest number of holy wells in the country, with 357 of them recorded in the Archaeological Inventory.

Concerned at how many were disappearing, ignored and undervalued, Ms Clarke decided it would be interesting, and useful, to visit as many as possible and see how they were faring.

Between 2016 and 2019, she visited 320 wells all over the county, taking photos, making notes and later researching each one.

Ms Clarke, who holds an MA in Museum and Gallery Education, records her findings on her blog, www.holywellscorkandkerry.com.

Her talk to Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage members on Thursday, March 24 is based on this research and experience.

She will present a general introduction on the holy wells of Cork, their locations, cures associated with them, traditional rituals performed and the significance of saintly patrons and will look at a few specific wells in more detail, particularly in the Clonakilty area.

To register for Thursday's lecture, log onto the Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage website or Facebook page.

The zoom lecture will be recorded and will be made available for members afterwards for about three weeks.

Read More

Commemoration event to mark anniversary of assassination of Tomás Mac Curtain to take place in Cork 

More in this section

‘We’re just so happy to be up and running again’: East Cork hotel reopens after more than two years ‘We’re just so happy to be up and running again’: East Cork hotel reopens after more than two years
Sick woman blowing her nose People in at-risk groups urged to get flu vaccine amid rise in cases 
Cork youth orchestra gets ready to premiere a new piece Cork youth orchestra gets ready to premiere a new piece
cork history
<p>Manasi Nadkarni was performing with the Aatma Indian dance troupe when her boyfriend Lorenzo Zanca surprised her by sweeping her off her feet before getting down on one knee and popping the question. Photo: Darragh Kane</p>

WATCH: Love in the air on St Patrick’s Day in Cork as couple get engaged mid-parade

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more