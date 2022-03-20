Delayed discharges leaves admitted patients waiting for beds at CUH

CONCERNS have been raised in relation to the number of patients attending the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital in recent days.

Clinical lead and consultant in emergency medicine at CUH, Conor Deasy, said that on Tuesday there were patients waiting on trolleys in the ED, who are unable to be admitted to a bed despite their levels of sickness.

“At CUH we have 55 patients today [Tuesday] on a delayed transfer of care list waiting for a bed in the community healthcare system — this is in excess of two wards full of patients,” he said.

“Meanwhile, we have patients waiting on trolleys in the emergency department in the height of their sickness unable to be admitted to a ward bed at CUH,” he said.

He said there are issues within the health system in terms of capacity, staffing, and infrastructure “that still need to be addressed”.

It comes in the same week that the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation voiced concern over high numbers of admitted patients waiting for beds at hospitals at the same time that a significant number of people with Covid were being cared for in hospitals, with the organisation warning that this was “having a significantly negative impact on the ability to provide timely and safe care”.

Figures

Figures show that on Thursday, 1,034 people with Covid-19 were being treated in hospitals nationally, including 71 patients in Cork.

As of 8pm on St Patrick’s Day, there were 47 Covid-positive patients at Cork University Hospital and 24 patients with the virus at Mercy University Hospital, according to the HSE’s latest Covid-19 daily operations update.

Five patients with Covid-19 were being cared for at the critical care unit at CUH.

This week, visiting restrictions were implemented at CUH due to the high number of Covid-19 outbreaks in the hospital and in the community.

The new visiting restrictions commenced on Thursday, with visiting now only permitted on compassionate grounds.

They are due to be reviewed next week.

Visiting restrictions also remain in place at Bantry General Hospital in an effort to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients.

These restrictions extend to St. Joseph’s Residential Unit, which is located on the hospital grounds.

Visiting will only be allowed on compassionate grounds, and visits must be pre-arranged with ward managers and hospital consultants. All elective surgery in operating theatres has also been cancelled.