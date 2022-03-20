Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 08:00

Final call to enter the CBA business awards

The deadline for submission is 5pm on March 21.
Final call to enter the CBA business awards

There’s just one day left for businesses in Cork to enter the prestigious 65th CBA Cork Business of the Year Awards.

Echo reporter

THERE’S just one day left for businesses in Cork to enter the prestigious 65th CBA Cork Business of the Year Awards.

There are 12 individual award categories including Sustainable Business Innovation, Best New Business, Best Cork Family Business, Best in Retail, Best Cork Hotel/Restaurant/Café/VFI pub, Best for Tourism/Arts/Events, Best Professional Services and Best Cork Digital Business. A Champion of Cork and overall business (large and SME) will also be chosen.

The deadline for submission is 5pm on March 21. Enter on cbaawards.ie

The Awards will be presented at the CBA’s renowned annual ‘Taste of Cork President’s Dinner’, which will be held in the newly renovated Cork’s Vienna Woods on Saturday, April 23.

The event will help raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal. To book tickets or for more information see CBAAwards.ie, contact (021) 427 8295 or info@corkbusiness.ie.

