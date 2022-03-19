Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 10:00

Applications open for Burns Charity award

The award is run by pet food company Burns Pet Nutrition and offers animal charities, shelters, and rescue centres the opportunity to showcase their work and receive support.
West Cork Animal Rescue won the Burns Charity of the Year Award in 2020.

Martha Brennan

APPLICATIONS are now open for the Burns Charity of the Year award, which recognises the outstanding achievements of animal welfare organisations.

Previous recipients include Dogs for the Disabled, Cork City, and the West Cork Animal Welfare Group. The latter was the most recent winner and was supported in 2020 with a donation from Burns Pet Nutrition.

“We at the West Cork Animal Welfare Group were so delighted to be chosen,” the charity said. “It really gave us a great boost of confidence to know that a large company was willing to support a small rescue like ours”.

John Burns, founder of Burns Pet Nutrition, said: “Myself and the Burns Pet Nutrition team are extremely passionate about supporting and giving back to the community in any way, shape or form possible, and the same goes for charities in need of the support they aren’t currently receiving.” 

Applicants are invited to apply at www.burnspet.co.uk.

