People in at-risk groups urged to get flu vaccine amid rise in cases 

People in at-risk groups are again being urged to get vaccinated against influenza, as the number of reported cases in Ireland increased further in the past week.

The advice from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) comes as their latest influenza surveillance report showed 270 confirmed influenza cases were notified during the most recent week (up to March 13) compared to 255 cases in the previous week (ending March 6).

The median age of the 270 notified cases in the most recent week was 34 years.

Of the 270 cases, 61 (22.6 %) were reported as hospital inpatients, with a median age of 58 years.

Overall, 26 of the cases were in the HSE South region which comprises Cork and Kerry.

There were six confirmed influenza hospitalised cases in the region for the same period.

Since the start of the influenza season last October, 944 laboratory confirmed influenza cases have been notified to HPSC.

Just over 20 per cent these cases (197) were reported as hospital inpatients, including four confirmed influenza cases admitted to critical care units.

To date this season, three deaths in notified influenza cases have been reported.

Thirteen influenza outbreaks have been notified - six hospital outbreaks, two family outbreaks, two nursing home outbreaks, one outbreak linked to a social gathering and two at other healthcare services.

According to the HPSC, influenza A (H3N2) is the predominant virus circulating in Ireland, with only sporadic influenza A(H1)pdm09 and influenza B cases detected.