Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 21:57

People in at-risk groups urged to get flu vaccine amid rise in cases 

Almost 1,000 confirmed flu cases have been confirmed since the beginning of the season. 
People in at-risk groups urged to get flu vaccine amid rise in cases 

To date this season, three deaths in notified influenza cases have been reported.

Mary Corcoran

People in at-risk groups are again being urged to get vaccinated against influenza, as the number of reported cases in Ireland increased further in the past week.

The advice from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) comes as their latest influenza surveillance report showed 270 confirmed influenza cases were notified during the most recent week (up to March 13) compared to 255 cases in the previous week (ending March 6).

The median age of the 270 notified cases in the most recent week was 34 years. 

Of the 270 cases, 61 (22.6 %) were reported as hospital inpatients, with a median age of 58 years.

Overall, 26 of the cases were in the HSE South region which comprises Cork and Kerry.

There were six confirmed influenza hospitalised cases in the region for the same period.

Since the start of the influenza season last October, 944 laboratory confirmed influenza cases have been notified to HPSC.

Just over 20 per cent these cases (197) were reported as hospital inpatients, including four confirmed influenza cases admitted to critical care units.

To date this season, three deaths in notified influenza cases have been reported.

Thirteen influenza outbreaks have been notified - six hospital outbreaks, two family outbreaks, two nursing home outbreaks, one outbreak linked to a social gathering and two at other healthcare services.

According to the HPSC, influenza A (H3N2) is the predominant virus circulating in Ireland, with only sporadic influenza A(H1)pdm09 and influenza B cases detected.

More in this section

Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus More than 5,600 Covid cases reported in Cork in last two weeks 
City council engages with creators of app designed to help disabled drivers find a parking space City council engages with creators of app designed to help disabled drivers find a parking space
Rebel Roundup: Stay up to date with Cork's top news this week Rebel Roundup: What to know and where to go in Cork this week
cork healthcoronavirus
<p>The young musicians have been able to contribute their own ideas to the piece.</p>

Cork youth orchestra gets ready to premiere a new piece

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more