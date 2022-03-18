Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 20:20

Cork youth orchestra gets ready to premiere a new piece

The Cork ETB Youth Orchestra will perform a new piece by Clonakilty's Justin Ground on March 21 as part of the European Day of Early Music
The young musicians have been able to contribute their own ideas to the piece.

Martha Brennan

A CORK youth orchestra is getting ready to premiere a new piece of music, written by a Clonakilty-based composer, next week.

The Cork ETB Youth Orchestra will perform on March 21 as part of the European Day of Early Music.

The annual celebration, which takes place on the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach, honours music from the past.

With the help of East Cork Early Music, the orchestra will virtually premiere a new piece by Justin Ground for the day.

Mr Ground is originally from Cambridge but is based in Clonakilty. His new piece ‘Cumulonimbus’ gives a “new twist to old music” and takes inspiration from the 18th century.

Justin Grounds with Cork ETB Youth Orchestra.
Justin Grounds with Cork ETB Youth Orchestra.

The young musicians performing it have been able to contribute their own ideas to the piece.

“The result is a piece of music that really brings the past into the present, a fresh and new way for audiences to experience the sounds of Baroque music,” according to organisers.

The performance was produced with the support of Cork County Council and will premiere on eastcorkearlymusic.ie on March 21.

