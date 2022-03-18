Reform Fair Deal to boost housing, say councillors

TWO Cork politicians are calling on the Government to reform the Fair Deal Scheme as a matter of urgency.

Under the scheme, also known as the Nursing Homes Support Scheme, citizens can apply for financial support to help pay for the cost of care in a nursing home.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said that many people who transfer to a nursing home under the scheme leave properties vacant as it is not viable to lease them.

Mr Gould has asked the Housing Minister to explore the possibility of renting out such properties to provide a rental income for the owners — and help with the housing crisis in Cork.

“The minister promised that he would bring forward reforms of the Fair Deal scheme,” said Mr Gould.

“With the increase in homelessness and influx of refugees from Ukraine, we need to be looking at any way we can increase supply.

“The reforms of this scheme have the potential to be extremely beneficial for elderly people, who would have an increased rental income and somebody to look after their house, and those trapped in the housing crisis.

“Figures released by the HSE to me in November last year showed that there were 2,011 private homeowners availing of the Fair Deal scheme in Cork. If even a fraction of these homes came back into use, it could be transformative for the housing supply in Cork.”

The call has been echoed by Cork City councillor Eolan Ryng, who raised the issue with the council in a recent meeting.

“There is a lot of discussion about how we will accommodate those fleeing the war in Ukraine,” the Sinn Féin councillor said.

“The reality is that the housing crisis is the biggest barrier. We need to be looking at the houses we already have built and how to bring them back into use. If we can increase rental supply, we can increase the availability of accommodation for everyone.

“I would urge the minister to act quickly to publish a plan.”