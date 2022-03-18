Fast-track of hospital is needed at St Stephen’s

A CORK TD has said that the delivery of an elective hospital in Cork “has to be fast-tracked” as the need for the hospital grows.

Fine Gael spokesperson for health and Cork North Central TD Colm Burke said an increasing population and the future arrival of refugees into the country will bring with it more demands on the health service.

His comments come following a recent visit by the Oireachtas Health Committee to the site of St Stephen’s Hospital at Sarsfield Court in Glanmire, where a meeting took place with senior members of HSE South and a tour of the site was given.

The site has been backed as a suitable location for the new elective hospital by many local politicians due to the size of the site and how accessible it is.

Deputy Burke said that the visit by the Oireachtas Health Committee was “useful” as other members of the Committee “could see the potential in Sarsfield Court”.

“There are 117 acres there, and facilities there for psychiatric service, but you could start off with an elective hospital there and build it in blocks thereafter because you have plenty of room for expansion there.

“You’re not tied and you’re unlikely to run into planning issues as well because of the fact that you’re not imposing on anyone there,” he said.

Local Independent councillor Ger Keohane, who has long campaigned for the new elective hospital to be on the site of St Stephen’s Hospital, said: “If the hospital got the go-ahead, it would serve the people of the north side and beyond. It would free up the backlog of people traveling to the CUH or the city centre hospitals.

Local Independent councillor Ger Keohane has long campaigned for the new elective hospital to be on the site of St Stephen’s Hospital. Picture Denis Minihane.

“It would be easily accessible from the M8 motorway and the bus services to Glanmire are excellent.” Speaking about the need to improve mental health services across the board, Deputy Burke said that mental health services in Cork, in particular, need to be reviewed as a matter of urgency.

“We need further funding for psychiatric services. They’re saying now that, in fact, the psychiatric facility at CUH is the only one that’s actually meeting all of the Mental Health Commission standards and that there is an urgent need to review the whole mental health services as regards hospital facilities in the South-South West Hospital Group.”