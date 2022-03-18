Rebel Roundup: What to know and where to go in Cork this week

CORK is a bubbling pot of activity these days and with so much going on, it's easy to miss the good stuff.

The Echo has started a new weekly feature, compiling a list of the biggest and brightest news stories of the week including a nod to an interesting social media account.

Here’s what we have this week on The Echo Rebel Roundup.

Social media suggestion

Random Cork Stuff: @RandomCorkStuff

From sunsets and sunrise pics to silly comments and witty debates, this is a page worth following.

Cork person of the week

Graham Norton is in the limelight at the moment as his first novel is hitting TV screens as an adapted four part series on ITV.

Graham Norton’s first book ‘Holding’, has been turned into four-part ITV series.

The show was directed by Kathy Burke and was shot in West Cork last year including filming in locations such as Drimoleague and Castletownshend.

The story, which centres around a small town in West Cork, tells the tale of what happens when a shocking discovery is made locally.

Holding is being broadcast this March on ITV and on the ITV player.

The Echo’s big gig pick

A trad festival aptly called ‘Mad for Trad’ is being held at the Marina Market this weekend. Mad for Trad is scheduled for March 17 - 20 to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and will include live music and dancing over a four day period.

What has the city council been up to?

Cork City Council has organised the first Cork city parade since 2019. Vibrant colours, catchy tunes and talented dancing made up the majority of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Cork city with a number of dance schools, cultural communities and activist organisations joining sporting clubs in a march around the city which paid homage to the theme 'Heroes: Ordinary people in extraordinary times.'

Leonard and Murphy children from Ballintemple watch the parade - Over 2,500 participants brought colour and celebration back to the streets of the city at The Cork St Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday 17th March 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Kudos for a Cork company

A Cork coach company has organised an aid mission that has grown exponentially since Cronin Coaches decided to send supplies to the Ukrainian border to help Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Niall Cronin said the whole aid mission sprang from a Polish driver they had who went home to volunteer when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Aid convoy to the Poland /Ukraine border will return with 40 women and children fleeing the war. Pic: Larry Cummins

Mr Cronin said they initially intended to send one bus of supplies but will now have three articulated trucks with aid, along with a bus that will be returning with 40 women and children.