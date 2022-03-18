Motorist caught driving under the influence of drugs arrested by Gardaí in North Cork

A motorist found to be driving under the influence of drugs was arrested by Gardaí in Fermoy yesterday.

Early on St Patrick’s Day, Gardaí observed the motorist driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The driver and passenger were both searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found in possession of cannabis.

A motorist found to be driving under the influence of drugs was arrested by Gardaí in Fermoy yesterday. Picture: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region Facebook Page.

The driver also failed a roadside drug test and was arrested and brought to Fermoy Garda Station where further tests were carried out.

In a social media post, Gardaí urged motorists to obey the law and keep road users safe.

“We are on the roads 24/7 on St Patrick’s and every day with one aim – to keep people safe.

“There’s a lot of people out and about this weekend so why put their life and yours at risk?” they said.