Significant rise in number of fines issued for illegal parking in Cork city 

THERE has been a significant increase in the number of fines issued for illegal parking in bus lanes, cycle lanes, and footpaths in Cork City, according to new figures.

The number of fines issued to motorists for parking on footpaths increased from 93 in February 2021 to 215 in February of this year, whilst the number of fines issued to drivers parked in a bus lane increased from four to 39.

Meanwhile, the number of fines issued to those who parked in cycle lanes increased from two to six in the same period.

The figures were provided to Cork City councillors at Monday night’s full council meeting, following a request from Green Party councillor Dan Boyle.

The increase in the number of fines issued in the city comes as new regulations doubling the penalty for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes came into effect last month.

The new regulations, which were signed into law by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, double from €40 to €80 the fixed charge penalty for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes.

Minister Ryan said the increased penalties would both promote active travel and encourage a more considerate use of road space.

“Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic.

“Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure.

“These increases should help improve the safety of all vulnerable road and footpath users, by creating a more effective deterrent to these specific forms of illegal parking,” Mr Ryan said.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting, Mr Boyle welcomed the increase in the number of fines for those flouting the rules.

“It’s good to see the trend for the fines that are increased to €80 from February 1 be matched by an increased number of fines to be levied,” he said.