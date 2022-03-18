Significant rise in number of fines issued for illegal parking in Cork city 

The new regulations, which were signed into law by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, double from €40 to €80 the fixed charge penalty for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes.
Minister Ryan said the increased penalties would both promote active travel and encourage a more considerate use of road space.
“Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic.
“Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure.
“These increases should help improve the safety of all vulnerable road and footpath users, by creating a more effective deterrent to these specific forms of illegal parking,” Mr Ryan said.