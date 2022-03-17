Pictures: Cork rejoices as St Patrick's Day celebrations return 

CROWDS gathered on the streets of Cork city and around the county in towns and villages from as early as 11am today as St Patrick's Day parades returned after a two-year hiatus of festivities.

The city parade, organised by Cork City Council, had the theme of Heroes – Ordinary people in Extraordinary times.

Sisters Sophie and Isabella Crowley on their way to the St. Patrick's Day parade in Mallow, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Along Patrick Street, sellers lined the pavement selling eye-catching hats and themed merchandise all emblazoned with the colours, green, white and gold.

Tim Manning at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Mallow, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Families with excited youngsters clustered together as more and more people gathered in the city centre to see the colourful displays and performances that would be taking over the streets from 1pm.

Happy St Patrick’s Day ☘️ to all our followers 🇮🇪 @corkpaddysfest pic.twitter.com/BuQ9NL0RSG — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) March 17, 2022

Over 2,500 local community participants were involved in the parade, plus commissioned pieces and visiting groups from the United States - including Massachusetts State Troopers, Philadelphia Irish Trad Tours and the Bixby Ruby group from Oklahoma.

The Girl Guides with leader Gretta Hickey at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Mallow, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

There were parades full of colour and joy too in Mallow, Midleton, Carrigaline, Youghal and Crosshaven, along with many other county towns and villages.

Mallow Fire Brigade Station Officer Jonathan Madden with his wife Maria and sons Charlei and Alex at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Mallow, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Insp. Miriam McGuire and Insp. Paul Aherne at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Mallow, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Joanne O'Driscoll at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Mallow, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan