Pictures: Cork rejoices as St Patrick's Day celebrations return 

CROWDS gathered on the streets of Cork city and around the county in towns and villages from as early as 11am today as St Patrick's Day parades returned after a two-year hiatus of festivities.
The city parade, organised by Cork City Council, had the theme of Heroes – Ordinary people in Extraordinary times.
Along Patrick Street, sellers lined the pavement selling eye-catching hats and themed merchandise all emblazoned with the colours, green, white and gold.
Families with excited youngsters clustered together as more and more people gathered in the city centre to see the colourful displays and performances that would be taking over the streets from 1pm.
Happy St Patrick’s Day ☘️ to all our followers 🇮🇪 @corkpaddysfest pic.twitter.com/BuQ9NL0RSG— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) March 17, 2022
Over 2,500 local community participants were involved in the parade, plus commissioned pieces and visiting groups from the United States - including Massachusetts State Troopers, Philadelphia Irish Trad Tours and the Bixby Ruby group from Oklahoma.
Well done to those representing all Health Service Staff in todays St Patrick’s Day Parade in Cork City.#thankyou #heroes @HSELive @CamhsID @CorkKerryCH pic.twitter.com/bgZtYNj4Xi— Michael Hegarty (@MichaelJHegarty) March 17, 2022
There were parades full of colour and joy too in Mallow, Midleton, Carrigaline, Youghal and Crosshaven, along with many other county towns and villages.