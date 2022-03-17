Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 14:41

Corkonians invited to enjoy St Patrick's Day firework display in Cobh

Corkonians are being treated to a special St Patrick's Day fireworks display in Cobh.
Cobh is hosting a fireworks display as part of its wider St Patrick's Day festivities.

Breda Graham

The people of Cork can enjoy a fireworks display tonight in the picturesque town of Cobh.

The committee of the Cobh St Patrick’s Day Committee has reminded people that the fireworks show in the lower harbour will take place at 7.30pm.

All pet owners are asked to take extra care and keep pets indoors if possible to avoid any distress during the fireworks display.

The committee said it hopes people have a great St Patrick’s Day and enjoy what they have planned throughout the day and into this evening.

