Retained firefighters in Cork struggling to get vehicle insurance and being asked to sleep in stations

RETAINED firefighters in Cork County are being refused car insurance, asking to sleep in stations during weather warnings, and are unable to take a single day off to travel during the year.

These were some of the conditions that were highlighted at a meeting of Cork County Council this week, where representatives called on the Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, to look at increasing pay for retained firefighters.

“No-one can recognise the amount of work and the amount of responsibility that our firefighting service has throughout our county,” said Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle.

“For decades, they have been part of our community. First for fighting fires and now they’re also acting as first responders and as traffic management and accident control. The role has increased hugely.

“This is a vital service, and it needs people 24/7. Even though we only have part-time firefighters, they need to be on call all the time.”

Mr Doyle said that the wage needs to be looked at in the next budget to attract younger people to the job.

Retained firefighters are paid an annual retainer of between €8,300 and €11,300 and must live within two miles of their station. Cork County Fire Service is currently running recruitment campaigns in numerous towns.

Councillor Michael Paul Murtagh, a full-time firefighter with Cork City Fire Brigade, highlighted other conditions of the role that may be leading to recruitment struggles.

“Retained firefighters find it hard to get insurance on their vehicles because they have to drive to and from the station to respond to calls,” said Mr Murtagh, who added that he was recently refused insurance from a company because of his work.

“They’ve asked to stay in stations during red weather warnings because companies wouldn’t insure them through the warning. It’s a ridiculous scenario.”

Additionally, firefighters need to be able to leave their jobs if called to an emergency and travel can be nearly impossible.

Councillors were unanimous in their support.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, agreed. “They put themselves at risk, yet they do it with a whole heart and they certainly should be remunerated richly,” Ms Coughlan said.

“They are heroes in our communities. We are recruiting and it needs to be attractive.”