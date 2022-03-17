Woman who stole €495 worth of clothes from Cork shop on Christmas Eve jailed

A Cork woman grabbed €495 worth of sports clothing from a city centre store on Christmas Eve and left without paying for them and now she has been sentenced to five months in prison.

32-year-old Margaret Deasy pleaded guilty to carrying out the theft at JD Sports in Cork city centre on December 24, 2021.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused was caught with the goods which were recovered and re-saleable.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month sentence and recalled that he had imposed a similar sentence on the same defendant earlier this week for assaulting a shop assistant.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the assault occurred after lunch on January 24 at the Spar shop on St. Patrick’s Street.

He said Margaret Deasy of Mill House, Cork Simon Community, came into the shop despite the fact that she was barred at the time. Sgt. Davis said the young woman and another woman in her company began to steal alcohol from the shelves.

“After being asked to leave, she spat at the injured party into her face – into her eye,” Sgt. Davis said.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said at Cork District Court that the accused had her own difficulties with alcohol over the years.

Margaret Deasy has a very large number of previous convictions for theft.