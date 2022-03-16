Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 21:28

Ceremony to remember those who lost their lives during pandemic to take place in Cork on Sunday

The ceremony will feature contributions from the HSE, representatives of the city’s new communities, senior citizens, and youth, as well as addresses from the Lord Mayor and council chief executive.
Bethany O’Connor, Rory McCarthy, Barrack Street Band; UCC harpist Fiachra Ó Corragáin; Brian Sheehan, Barrack Street Band; poet Thomas McCarthy; council CEO Ann Doherty; Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher, and Pat Murphy, Barrack Street Band. Photo Darragh Kane

Roisin Burke

A CEREMONY to remember all who lost their lives during the pandemic is taking place in Cork City on Sunday.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Colm Kelleher, and Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty will host the ceremony at Cork City Hall at 12pm, remembering all those who passed away and paying tribute to those who contributed to the fight against the virus.

The ceremony will broadly reflect the national event, with a tree planting and wreath-laying ceremony on the grounds of City Hall prior to the event, and a reflective ceremony with poetry and music.

The ceremony will feature contributions from the HSE, representatives of the city’s new communities, senior citizens, and youth, as well as addresses from the Lord Mayor and council chief executive.

“This ceremony is an important opportunity to recognise and reflect on the impact the last two years have had on us,” said the Lord Mayor. “There is no denying it has been difficult, traumatic even, for many of us. We have lost much but we have also gained much, we have been changed and marked by our experience of the pandemic and this is our chance to confront and acknowledge this.

“The pandemic truly showed us the power of the human spirit, and the extent of our resilience, the admirable way we managed to pull together while staying apart.”

The public can attend by booking free tickets on Eventbritetarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> or on Cork City Council’s social media and webpage www.corkcity.ie.

