Jury to begin deliberations in rape trial next week

A JURY of four women and seven men will commence deliberations on Monday in the trial of a man accused of raping his then partner and other charges including cruelty to her children.

The jury was reduced to 11 members today when one juror indicated she had personal difficulties in continuing with the trial next week. Prosecution and defence lawyers agreed the trial could continue with 11 jurors. Mr Justice Michael McGrath then discharged the juror from further service.

When the trial commenced on March 2, it was indicated that it was likely to take two to three weeks.

Mr Justice McGrath commenced his closing address to the jury on Tuesday, formally putting them in charge of the case. He addressed them throughout Wednesday and will conclude his address on March 21.

It is anticipated the jury will then retire to commence their deliberations on Monday.

All the charges are denied by the accused, including two counts of raping his then partner, multiple counts of sexually assaulting her, cruelty to her three children, sexually assaulting and, in one alleged incident, anally raping her son.

The 56-year-old defendant claimed his then partner made up the allegations of being raped and sexually assaulted by him and other complaints “so that he would be locked up and the key thrown away”. The defendant’s ex-partner denied this was so.

Shane Costelloe, prosecuting, said in his closing speech: “This man was exercising a form of abusive control over these kids. He was the king of his castle. He was going to have sex no matter what.”