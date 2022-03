“NOTHING could have prepared us for Kraków Station, it was just a nightmare.”

Caitríona Twomey visited the station earlier this week and says it was an overwhelming experience. The Penny Dinners co-ordinator is in Poland with Cork Humanitarian Aid Ireland, and with them she has helped to deliver 15 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian border.

In addition to bringing almost seven tonnes of medical supplies and baby food to Kyiv-based cardiologist Dr Anastasia Koloka at the neutral zone between Poland and Ukraine at the Medyka border crossing, and supplying a further eight tonnes of aid to be distributed from the Redemptorist Centre in Leżajsk, the Irish volunteers had also delivered aid to Tarnów station.

Tarnów is a city of 107,000 people in South-Eastern Poland, two hours’ drive from the Medyka crossing, and the station is a major stop on the Lviv to Kraków rail line. With thousands of refugees passing through the station every day, a makeshift refugee reception centre has been established there and volunteers have been urging people coming from Ukraine to stop in Tarnów rather than travel on to larger cities like Kraków and Warsaw.

Volunteers working in Tarnów station last week told The Echo refugees were heading to the bigger cities thinking those places would be better resourced than smaller cities like Tarnów, but, they said, this was not case, with the larger cities reporting they have been experiencing significant resourcing problems.

The United Nations estimates that over 1.7 million people have entered Poland since Russia began its attack upon Ukraine and Kraków, a city of 800,000 people, has already taken in over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

“Kraków Station is surely twenty times the size of Tarnów, but Kraków is absolutely packed, and Tarnów is so much better organised,” Caitríona Twomey says. “Kraków is very hard to look at. There are far too many people crammed into the train station, and they are stuck there with nowhere else to go.

“There are just lines and lines of women and children standing in queues and there are baby prams and wheelchairs everywhere.

“It’s cold and it’s noisy, and it would break your heart to see so many people with everything they have left in the world in suitcases and plastic bags.

“The refugee situation in Poland is already appalling, and it is getting worse and worse every day.”

While in Kraków Station, Ms Twomey bought nappies, baby formula and pouches of ready-made baby food, and she also made a donation to volunteers working there.

She and Cork Penny Dinners volunteer Tomas Kalinaukas are currently on the road back to Ireland, delayed slightly by mechanical problems with their van.

The other eight members of Cork Humanitarian Aid Ireland have a head start on them, and on Tuesday night, stopping for a coffee break outside of Dresden, they met members of a Spanish convoy of taxis and minibuses. The taxi-drivers are driving from Warsaw at their own cost and are bringing 136 Ukrainian children and older people to Madrid, and the Irish volunteers gave them €200 toward their fuel costs.

As they drove across Europe, they also spent hours on the phone helping to connect Ukrainian people living in Cork with friends who had arrived at Tarnów Station and introducing them to Viktor Bochko, a Ukrainian-American aid-worker volunteering at Tarnów Station.

All being well, the Cork Humanitarian Aid Ireland convoy should arrive back in Cork around 6pm this evening, at Kennedy Quay, nine days after they set out.

Ms Twomey says she hopes they will be able to return to Poland in the coming weeks.