Cork man admits to attempting to contact girl (14) for the purpose of sexual exploitation

A 44-year-old man living in Monkstown confessed today to making attempts to contact a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Detective Sergeant Gary Duggan originally arrested Tim Bowen, 44, with an address at Cottage View, Monkstown, County Cork, and charged him with two counts.

The case was adjourned until today as defence solicitor Eddie Burke had asked for the case to be put back so that the defence could consider whether guilty or not guilty pleas would be entered in respect of the two charges.

Now he has confirmed his plea of guilty to both charges against him.

Sergeant John Kelleher applied to have the case sent forward for sentencing at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court on April 25.

Mr Burke also applied to have free legal aid extended for representation of the accused by a barrister at the sentencing hearing.

Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to that application and sent the case forward to next month for sentencing, with the accused man on continuing bail until then.

The first charge states that between July 4 and July 26 2019 he did attempt to communicate with a child by way of communication technology for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of that child.

The second charge states that at Costa Coffee in Bishopstown on July 26 2019 he did attempt to intentionally meet the child for the purpose of doing something that constituted sexual exploitation of the child, namely sexual assault.

Sergeant Kelleher said on the last occasion that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment on the charges and that a book of evidence would be prepared or else the accused could sign pleas of guilty at the district court for sentencing at the circuit court.

Bail conditions require Tim Bowen to sign on twice a week at Togher garda station, notify gardaí of any change of address, surrender his passport and to be contactable by Det. Sgt. Duggan by mobile phone at all times.