East Cork village gets 'all shook up' for musical production 

AN EAST Cork theatre group is getting ready to put on a new musical production in aid of a Cork charity.

The Aghada Centre Theatre Group will stage ‘All Shook Up’ over two weekends from April 1 to April 10, with proceeds going to Cork Missing Persons Search and Rescue.

The group’s charity show is an annual sell-out affair, previously raising over €50,000 for charities such as Cork Penny Dinners, Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Pieta House and ARC House.

“We’ve been going strong for nine years now and the musical is obviously our forefront but the comradeship we have is so great as well,” said director Sinead Dunlea.

“This year the oldest person involved is aged 76 and the youngest is 12. It’s a whole community and the show itself is of brilliant standard. We’ve been rehearsing since September.

“It’s all colour — the singing, the dancing, the choreography is all fabulous — and we have a four-person orchestra this year as well. It’s a wonderful community event.

“The Aghada Centre Theatre Group is a beacon in a little village and we’re well above punching when compared to big town musical societies.”

‘All Shook Up’ is based on the music of Elvis Presley and set in the 1950s. The American jukebox musical was originally inspired by a book from playwright Joe DiPietro and premiered on Broadway in 2005.

Organisers are excited about its Cork premiere and are hoping for a sell-out show, with the majority of tickets already purchased.

“We have over 800 of about 1,200 sold but the more we sell, the more the charity gets, so we’d really like to get it up there.

“Cork City Missing Persons is really close to one of our members’ hearts and they’re just such an amazing, grassroots charity.

“It’s going to be a really fun night and people will have a wonderful time.”

To buy tickets (€22) see www.gr8events.ie.