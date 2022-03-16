Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 12:56

Man twice told Cork taxi drivers he would get money from his home but failed to return 

Now he has been jailed. 
Man twice told Cork taxi drivers he would get money from his home but failed to return 

He left the taxis to get money at home but then left the drivers waiting outside without ever being paid.

Liam Heylin

A Cork man dodged taxi fares on two occasions by leaving the taxis to get money at home but then leaving the drivers waiting outside without ever being paid.

Now the culprit – Patrick O’Leary of Mount Vernon Terrace, St Luke’s Cork - has been jailed for four months at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to one incident that occurred at lunchtime on June 20 2021.

Patrick O’Leary got a taxi home to Mount Vernon Terrace on that date. However, he went straight into his home, supposedly to get the fare for the taxi driver, but failed to come back out to pay the driver.

“The driver called gardaí to say he had difficulty with a fare. Gardaí called to 4 Mount Vernon. They could hear him inside but he would not come out.

“Eventually, Patrick O’Leary came out of the building and admitted he hadn’t got the money to pay the fare,” Sgt. Davis said.

In another incident on October 25 2021 the same defendant, who is aged around 50, was obstructing the passage of pedestrians by begging on Nano Nagle Bridge.

And then in one earlier incident back on October 6 2020, Patrick O’Leary got a taxi home and once again failed to pay the €34 fare.

Sgt. Davis said the accused had 72 previous convictions, including two for failing to pay for services, eight for theft and two for larceny.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said the accused wanted to say something to the court by video link from prison. O’Leary said, “Sorry.” 

Mr Cuddigan said, “Unfortunately, there is no prospect of the money being paid. He has had a problem with heroin for the bulk of his adult life. He has struggled with it.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He has two previous convictions for making off without payment. It is very difficult for taxi drivers. It is an act of trust to bring someone in their car.” 

The judge imposed a total sentence of four months on the accused. He set recognisances at €500 if the sentence is to be appealed.

More in this section

ACL Music Festival 2021 - Weekend 1 Licence application for major concert series in Musgrave Park this summer 
Lock of hair belonging to Michael Collins sells for more than €20k Lock of hair belonging to Michael Collins sells for more than €20k
Controversial rezoning amendment passed by Cork City Council despite warning of 'potential landslide'  Controversial rezoning amendment passed by Cork City Council despite warning of 'potential landslide' 
cork courtcork crime
<p>Chic featuring Nile Rodgers with Bass player Jerry Barnes performing in Live At The Marquee in 2018. Picture: Darragh Kane</p>

American music legend announces June Marquee show 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more