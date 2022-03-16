Irish Red Cross says it may take some weeks to match families after record numbers of people offer rooms for Ukrainian refugees

THE Irish Red Cross has asked families who have signed up to offer rooms to Ukrainian refugees to be patient, after a record number of volunteers from Cork and further afield came forward to help the cause.

Speaking with The Echo, a spokesperson for the organisation said that they have been blown away by the generosity shown, but that it would take a few weeks to get the ball rolling on matching families.

“The first three families have been homed and the contact centre is in full swing,” the spokesperson said.

“But we are asking people to be patient with us because we’re currently at about 20,000 pledges nationally and less than two weeks ago we only had 180. When we were housing Syrian refugees, it took us months to reach 1,000.

“It’s such an unprecedented number and we’re so grateful but it means that it will take time to get to everybody.”

Of the offers for accommodation, about 70% are in a shared home. As of Monday afternoon, over 1,670 people had offered up accommodation in Cork, with the number expected to grow.

“Cork is number two in the country with 1,676 offers, which is a lot compared to Dublin’s 2,351 when you take into account the population sizes. By the end of the week we do expect Cork to reach 2,000,” the spokesperson said.

For those who have volunteered, someone from the Red Cross will soon be in touch to start the process of setting up matches and a case officer will be assigned to the incoming family to support them.

“Someone in the contact centre will call you to see how your house is set up. If the home is in a rural area, there is a requirement for it to be near public transport,” the spokesperson said.

“Someone will then come out to do an inspection and make sure you are who you say you are. Once your house is good and clean and the family coming will have some sense of privacy you should be good to go. Just prepare the home as if you would for any guest.

“Once the family is housed, a case officer will make regular visits for the first couple of weeks to make sure the family is all set up in terms of school and social welfare. These people are so traumatised, but they will be supported.”

Those who have signed up can expect to have the incoming family staying with them for about six to twelve months. However, this is subject to change.

“You never know how these situations go,” the spokesperson said.

“It’s always the case that you’d sign up for six to 12 months but that is usually for refugees who won’t be going back home. These are mostly women and children, who will want to go home if they can.”