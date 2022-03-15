Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 20:55

Judge continues to address jury on issues related to trial of man accused of rape and cruelty 

Mr Justice Michael McGrath addressed the jury of five women and seven men at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork throughout Tuesday and will continue to do so tomorrow. 
Judge continues to address jury on issues related to trial of man accused of rape and cruelty 

All the charges are denied by the accused, including two counts of raping his then partner, multiple counts of sexually assaulting her, cruelty to her three children, sexually assaulting and – in one alleged incident - anally raping her son. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

The judge continues to address the jury on legal issues related to the trial of a man accused of raping his then partner and other charges including cruelty to her children.

The 56-year-old defendant claimed his then partner made up the allegations of being raped and sexually assaulted by him and other complaints “so that he would be locked up and the key thrown away.”

Defence senior counsel Tom Creed put this allegation to the complainant saying that she made the complaints so that the accused would not get access to children they had together. The complainant said this was not true.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath addressed the jury of five women and seven men at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork throughout Tuesday and will continue to do so tomorrow. 

Tom Creed defence senior counsel said to the defendant’s ex-partner during the trial, “All the allegations are for the purpose of denying (him) having anything to do with his children because of the fact that you hate him – that is how you get him off the pitch completely, coming in here making allegations of rape and sexual assault.” 

She replied, “Not true.”

Prosecution senior counsel Shane Costelloe said in his closing speech, “This man was exercising a form of abusive control over these kids. He was the king of his castle. He was going to have sex no matter what.” 

One of the complainant’s children said he would pull everything out of the cupboards in the kitchen or all the clothes out of the wardrobes in the children’s bedrooms and she and her siblings would have to put everything back. She said he wanted clothes folded in a particular way before they were put back.

All the charges are denied by the accused, including two counts of raping his then partner, multiple counts of sexually assaulting her, cruelty to her three children, sexually assaulting and – in one alleged incident - anally raping her son.

More in this section

Páirc Uí Kyiv: Cork street artists create messages of welcome for Ukrainians coming to Cork Páirc Uí Kyiv: Cork street artists create messages of welcome for Ukrainians coming to Cork
Convoy departs from Cork City Hall with five artic trailers full of aid for Ukraine Convoy departs from Cork City Hall with five artic trailers full of aid for Ukraine
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 25, 2022 Self-schedule Covid vaccination appointments available in Cork this week
cork courtcourts
County Mayor uses USA visit to promote Cork County as a tourist destination 

County Mayor uses USA visit to promote Cork County as a tourist destination 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more