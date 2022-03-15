Man who admitted attempting to rape child to be sentenced this month

A PROBATION report was completed in the case against a 67-year-old man who admitted attempting to rape a girl when she was no more than 10 years old, approximately 30 years ago. However, the judge has put sentencing back for a fortnight as he needs to consider the contents of the report.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath said at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork that he had just received the probation report five minutes before coming out on the bench and he required time to consider it.

Prosecution barrister Brendan Kelly said the injured party had come to court expecting that sentencing would go ahead today.

Mr Justice McGrath said he was hopeful that he would deal with sentencing on March 28.

Mr Kelly said: “The injured party has given verbal instructions that she is happy for her name and the name of the accused to be published, that she wishes to waive her right to anonymity.”

The judge said he would address that issue at the sentencing hearing but the order requiring anonymity would remain in place for the time being.

Defence barrister Seán Rafter previously asked Mr Justice McGrath to take into consideration how long ago the offences happened and, more significantly, the fact that the defendant had served another sentence in a similar case in the late 1990s and had made admissions to gardaí about these particular offences in 1997, even though the complaints were not made until relatively recently.

The accused man pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to rape the child and 19 counts of indecent or sexual assault, mainly in the late 1980s. The victim was aged 7-10 years old at the time.

Detective Garda Brian Morris said the abuse, which occurred in a number of locations, saw the defendant touching the child’s vagina and masturbating himself. The most serious offence consisted of attempted rape, where he removed all of her clothing and lay her down on his coat in a field and attempted to have full sexual intercourse with the child. He stopped when the victim said it was hurting her.

The defendant was arrested and questioned at the beginning of 2020. He admitted the attempted rape and all the counts of indecent/sexual assault.

Det Gda Morris said: “He informed gardaí that in 1997 he confessed to gardaí he abused her. The file from 1997 was retrieved. Back in 1997 he does admit sexually abusing [victim’s name] and attempting to have full vaginal sex. In that interview he described her as a kind, innocent, and vulnerable child.”

He told the child that what he was doing to her was their little secret and not to tell anyone about it.

“When he made this admission in 1997 she would have been 16. Unknown to [victim’s name] until very recently, gardaí approached her mother [about these allegations] and she [victim’s mother] refused to give gardaí permission to interview her [the victim],” the detective said.

The injured party said: “His guilty plea means nothing to me… I hope he gets the maximum sentence possible.”