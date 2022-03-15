Man accused of trying to strangle woman asked her to drop charges in letter, investigating detective testifies

A man accused of punching, kicking and trying to strangle a woman during a 24-hour period of false imprisonment in an apartment in Cork wrote her a letter from prison asking her to drop the charges, an investigating detective testified today.

The accused man’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said of the letter, “The words are pleasant, affectionate and non-threatening.”

Detective Garda Sharon Sweeney replied to a suggestion from Mr Buttimer that, “There is nothing sinister in the letter.”

The detective said, “Other than on three separate occasions when he urges her to drop the charges.”

The accused man had been refused bail on three counts of assault causing harm arising out of this alleged incident on November 15 2020 and two previous alleged incidents.

Because of the failure of the Director of Public Prosecutions to give directions in the case it was struck out and the accused man was released from bail last week.

However, directions have now been given for trial by judge and jury at circuit court level.

The accused was re-arrested and charged with two new counts of false imprisonment and making a threat to kill the young woman, as well as the original three charges of assault causing harm.

He was brought back before Cork District Court where Det Garda Sweeney objected to bail. Judge Olann Kelleher refused the bail application and remanded the accused man in custody.

Det Garda Sweeney said the complainant secured an interim barring order under the Domestic Violence Act following the alleged 24-hour ordeal.

The detective met the complainant after 5pm on Tuesday November 16 last year.

“She was in a distressed state. She had severe bruising around her head, neck and face and all over her body.

"She said she was kept in an apartment for 24 hours. She alleged that during it he assaulted her in various locations in the flat and that he placed a chair against the door in an effort to stop her leaving.

“He went out to collect his social welfare at 4.30pm and it was only then that she felt safe to leave.

“(Earlier) He tried to strangle her with her own black T-shirt. He punched her repeatedly in to the face, causing her nose to bleed.

"She was covered in blood. She alleged he threatened to kill her on numerous occasions during and after the attack.

“Over 300 texts were sent to her in the 24-hour period. These included threatening texts (sent when they were both in the apartment),” Det Garda Sweeney alleged at Cork District Court.

The detective said, “I cannot overstate my concerns about the danger to the life and safety of the injured party from (defendant’s name).”

The complainant testified today that she continued to be in fear of him.

He was remanded in custody for one week. A book of evidence is to be prepared.