Self-schedule Covid vaccination appointments available in Cork this week

Self-schedule appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations are now available to book in West Cork and Cork city over the coming days.

Walk-in clinics are also open for five to 11-year-olds to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations in both locations.

Appointments are available to book over the next few days at Bantry Vaccination Centre at the Bantry Primary Care Centre (P75TE27).

People aged 12 and older can avail of their first or second vaccination doses and booster vaccinations on Tuesday, March 15 from 9am to 4pm. 12 to 15-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Children aged five to 11 can also avail of the first or second doses of the vaccine on Saturday, March 19 from 9am to 12pm.

Walk-in clinics are also open for five to 11-year-olds for first or second doses of the vaccine on Saturday, March 19 from 9am to 12pm.

The North Main Street Vaccination Centre at North Main Street in Cork city (T12 A6WX) also has appointments available for those aged five to 11 for first and second doses on Saturday, March 19 from 8am to 5.30pm and those aged 12 and older can avail of a first or second dose vaccine or booster vaccine on Sunday from 9am to 5.30pm. 12 to 15-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has advised parents who have any questions regarding their child’s vaccination to speak to staff at its vaccination centres.

People are reminded that they should not attend a vaccination centre if they have Covid-19, have symptoms of the virus or have been told to restrict their movements and are also advised to check their eligibility online on hse.ie before self-scheduling an appointment.

Those aged 16 and over need to wait three months, at least 90 days, after their first round of Covid-19 vaccination before they can get a booster and if they had Covid-19 since vaccinated, should get their booster dose at least three months after a positive test result.

Those in the 12 to 15 age group need to wait six months, at least 179 days, after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination before they can get a booster and if they had Covid-19 since vaccinated, they should get their booster dose at least six months after a positive test result.

People can book appointments at vaccination centres by clicking here.