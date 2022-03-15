Cillian Murphy would have to beat the odds to become the next Bond

SPECULATION has been rife over the past few months about who will become the next James Bond, but it seems a Cork-born actor may be out of the race.

Many Cillian Murphy fans are convinced that the Douglas native would be a perfect fit for the role, which freed up following Daniel Craig's exit from the franchise after the release of No Time to Die last year.

However, Murphy ruled himself out to be the next 007, saying that he believes the next person to play Bond should be a woman.

The Peaky Blinders star has had his odds to play the role cut to 28-1, according to bookmaker William Hill.

However, he is still amongst the most favoured in the market.

"It’s no surprise that Cillian Murphy is a good fit for the role, as his work on Peaky Blinders clearly showed that he’s no stranger to portraying a gritty role that touches on difficult themes," said a William Hill spokesperson.

“It’s also high time that we saw another Irish Bond enter the foray - after all, Pierce Brosnan played one of the best James Bond to date, so why not have Murphy pick up where Brosnan left off?

The only other Irish actor to play the spy so far has been Brosnan, who stepped away from the franchise in 2004 after nine years.

Other Irish contenders to become the next Bond include Sam Hueghan, Gerard Butler and Jamie Dornan, with Dornan's odds currently sitting at 12-1.

The current frontrunner in the market is Man of Steel star Henry Cavill, whose odds are 2-1, followed by Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page and Luther's Idris Elba.